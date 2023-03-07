IMG_4479.jpg
Barracks for infantry trainees is under construction July 27, 2022, at The Raymond F. Rees Training Center near Hermiston. A bill in the Oregon Legislature would provide a $20.2 million boost for the barracks' construction.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

SALEM — Barracks construction at the Raymond F. Rees Training Center near Hermiston could get a big funding boost.

The Legislature's Joint Committee On Ways and Means Subcommittee On Capital Construction voted Friday, March 3, to increase the federal funds capital construction expenditure limitation by $20,243,000 for barrack. Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, announced the funding was contained within an amendment to Senate Bill 5544. The legislation now moves to the full Joint Committee On Ways and Means.

