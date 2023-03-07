Barracks for infantry trainees is under construction July 27, 2022, at The Raymond F. Rees Training Center near Hermiston. A bill in the Oregon Legislature would provide a $20.2 million boost for the barracks' construction.
SALEM — Barracks construction at the Raymond F. Rees Training Center near Hermiston could get a big funding boost.
The Legislature's Joint Committee On Ways and Means Subcommittee On Capital Construction voted Friday, March 3, to increase the federal funds capital construction expenditure limitation by $20,243,000 for barrack. Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, announced the funding was contained within an amendment to Senate Bill 5544. The legislation now moves to the full Joint Committee On Ways and Means.
"This funding is intended to support public safety and defense efforts in the state of Oregon" Smith said. "As a member of the Capital Construction Subcommittee, it was my pleasure to vote for additional public safety funding."
The Oregon Military Department in September 2023 renamed Camp Umatilla, with its Oregon Army National Guard regional infantry training center west of Hermiston, as The Raymond F. Rees Training Center, in honor of Maj. Gen. Raymond F. "Fred" Rees of Helix.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.