BattleBot it out

Area students take to robot battles at Camp Umatilla near Hermiston

HERMISTON — Area students with a desire to enhance programming, engineering and design skills took to battle this week.

Using robots they made with Legos in an arena taped off on the floor.

Colin Haines, STARBASE Oregon deputy director and Hermiston High School engineering teacher, hosts the BattleBot competition Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Camp Umatilla near Hermiston.
David of Kennewick, 10, prepares his robot control pad Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the STARBASE Academy at Camp Umatilla near Hermiston.
BattleBots stand at the ready near their young creators at STARBASE Academy ay Camp Umatilla near Hermiston.
Samuel Vanderstelt, 11, of Hermiston, celebrates his robot battle victory at the STARBASE Academy at Camp Umatilla near Hermiston.
