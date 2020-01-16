PENDLETON — A Pendleton bed-and-breakfast might have to change its name to Whiskey House.
For the second time, vintage bottles of whiskey have been discovered inside the 103-year-old Pendleton House during renovations.
In 2016, three bottles of Scotch whisky showed up during removal of a built-in chest of drawers in a bedroom once inhabited by original owners Lowell and Minnie Rogers. As current owners, Tracy Bosen and Kevin Michel removed the 5-foot-long drawers, they noticed a hidden compartment in a place where the dresser and a perpendicular shoe bin converged.
Inside was a trio of bottles of Teacher’s Highland Cream Blended Scotch Whisky (the traditional Scottish spelling). They saw no dates, but noticed the yellowed newspaper in which the bottles were wrapped bore the date Dec. 19, 1930. The date fell smack into the nationwide ban on alcohol lasting from 1920 to 1933.
This week, more bottles of whiskey were discovered in the house’s attic. The find came 100 years almost to the day after the nation went dry on Jan. 17, 1920.
Last Monday, John Harp, hired to install insulation in the home’s upper story, found the bottles as he pulled stored objects away from the outer walls. As he moved a pile of old terra cotta tiles in a dark corner, something caught his eye.
“I was moving the tiles and noticed some burlap,” he said. “I gave it a tug.”
After hearing the clink of glass, he investigated, opening the burlap bag. Inside were 10 pint bottles of 100 proof Comet Whiskey separated by paper. The labels proclaimed the liquor was made in Kentucky in 1913 and aged in wood.
Bosen, working on the main floor, found out about Harp’s discovery when the workman hurried noisily down the house’s ornate staircase.
“I heard John quickly stomping downstairs,” Bosen said.
They trekked back to the attic where they stared at the cache of bottles. No way, Bosen thought, not again. He grinned and called his partner.
“He said, ‘You better come home — we found more whiskey,’” said Michel, who at first thought Bosen was joking.
The pair peered at the bottles. The label said the whiskey was “bottled in bond,” which refers to the Bottle-In-Bond Act of 1897, in effect the country’s first consumer protection law. The law required that whiskey must be the product of a single distillery, aged in a federally bonded warehouse for four years and bottled at 100 proof.
These bottles weren’t in as pristine a condition as the first cache of bottles. A few bore cracks. One contained only sediment.
Since buying the house at 311 N. Main in 2014, Bosen and Michel have found other clues about past occupants. When they tore out the dumbwaiter, they found a large stack of stogie butts.
Lowell Rogers, the house’s original owner with his wife Minnie, was reportedly a cigar smoker.
“There were a bunch of stogie butts on top of the dumbwaiter box,” Bosen said. “He had stuck them through a knothole and they had landed there.”
The men have heard plenty of stories of a still in the house and how Mr. Rogers may have moonlighted from his day job as founder and owner of the Rogers cannery.
“A gentleman came to the house and said that as a kid he and his father would come here during Prohibition,” Bosen said. “As a kid, he didn’t know what was going on. As they would shake hands and part, Mr. Rogers handed his father a brown paper bag with something shaped like a bottle inside.”
Bosen and Michel, who are partners in business and in life, fell in love with the 7,000-square-foot house when it belonged to last owner and friend Marijo Baird. The home boasts ornate ceilings, thick walls, four garages, a chandelier in a bathroom and a four-person elevator installed in 1947 for the Rogers’ daughter Gwendolyn, who had polio.
One year in the 1920s, the high school held the prom in the basement. Many of the rooms remain a pale pink, Mrs. Rogers’ favorite color. After a trip to Italy in 1922, Mrs. Rogers had the brick home covered in stucco and painted in pinkish hues.
The couple, whose wealth came from a pea growing and canning operation, often held parties at the home.
“I have this image of this house as a party place, but not in a negative way,” Bosen said. “People came here to be entertained. They were gracious and very generous.”
The couple was also known for its philanthropic giving, Michel said.
Ernest and Carolyn Rostock, who bought the house in 1988 for $110,000, transformed the home into a bed-and-breakfast.
Bosen and Michel aren’t yet sure what they will do with their growing collection of Prohibition-era whiskey. When they remodel the third story into a guest suite, they may call it the Whiskey Room. Both men love a good glass of whiskey, so they are considering uncorking one or more of the bottles, but then again, maybe not.
“These are treasures that belong to the house,” Bosen said. “I don’t even care about finding gold coins or stock certificates. This is just perfect.”
If they do open any of the whiskey, Michel said, the uncorking would likely take place on July 4, the day Lowell Rogers died in 1954.
