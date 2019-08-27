HERMISTON — Some students may be nervous to hop aboard the bus on the first day of school.
But Hermiston third-grader Neely Foster just couldn’t wait.
Foster, 8, joined many of her peers on the way to West Park Elementary on Monday morning, the start of the school year for the Hermiston School District.
“I love riding the bus,” said Foster, who was priming for her second year of riding.
She said she prefers to sit in either the front or the back, and was ready to get to school so she could show off her donut-themed lunchbox and backpack.
As the bus pulled up to her block, Foster and two of her friends ceased all conversation to dash across the street, bustling with energy on an otherwise dead morning.
As far as school symbolism goes, the big yellow bus is rivaled perhaps only by the Red Delicious apple. And, in reality, it makes a much bigger difference.
In 2017, a study published by University of California Santa Barbara professor Michael Gottfried showed that when kindergarteners ride the bus to school, they miss fewer days and reduce their chances of being chronically absent, and have a higher chance at success in later grade levels.
And according to Stefani Wyant, principal at Rocky Heights Elementary, it also provides an entirely separate ecosystem from the classroom, complete with its own set of challenges.
“One of the biggest things on the bus is that there is one adult, and that adult is driving. Students sometimes tend to know that they are unsupervised,” Wyant said.
She said that at Rocky Heights, teachers have conversations with students about how to ride the bus properly.
“It’s an opportunity to be kind, include everybody and notice each student,” Wyant said.
Things can get sticky when a parent fails to reregister their child for the coming school year. If a child’s registration is not up to date, their bus route may not be made clear to the bus driver.
“Absolutely it does happen. Addresses and phone numbers are always changing. We’ve pushed families to reregister so we can have smoother first days and first bus rides,” Wyant said.
Mid Columbia Bus Company — which contracts with the Pendleton School District as well — runs 28 routes in the Hermiston School District, with buses holding anywhere from 15 to 84 students.
Christie Sutherland, the manager for Mid Columbia’s Hermiston office, said that when a child isn’t registered with the school and doesn’t know if they’re on the correct bus, the bus driver will first contact the “bus barn” to see if their address is on file with the company.
If Mid Columbia doesn’t have the child’s address, the bus driver will radio the school to assure the child arrives home safely, whether that means getting dropped off at a stop or heading back to the school for a different bus or parent pickup.
“It can be a process sometimes,” Sutherland said. “But we always figure it out.”
Chuck Moore, vice-president at Mid Columbia, said that during the first week of school, bus routes often run a little slower.
“We don’t mind,” he said. “We don’t want anyone to get hurt.”
He said that Mid Columbia is off to a good start this year, as the company is seeing a lot of employee retention from last year.
“We love having folks come back with us. Most of our drivers take the same route each year. They know their students and their locations,” Moore said.
As parents and students alike gear up for the school year, Moore said there’s one thing that sticks in his mind — safety.
He said students should refrain from running after the bus, and to wait until the bus is at a full stop before hopping aboard.
He also said that drivers need to remember to stop traffic in either direction when a school bus has its stop sign out.
“We don’t want any motoring public to pass when students are getting on that bus,” Moore said.
