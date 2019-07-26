HUNTINGTON — Actor and musician Jim Belushi will play a benefit concert from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lions Park in Huntington. All proceeds raised from the event will go to the families who lost buildings and businesses in an arson fire May 23.
The concert is hosted by HotBox Farms. Admission is free, and donations will go to support the victims of the fire. Concessions will be available to purchase.
Belushi, 65, visited Huntington two years ago and ate at the Streamliner, which was in one of the buildings lost in the fire. He will bring his band for the concert, and play blues, jazz and alternative.
Belushi’s roles on TV include working as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 1983-85, and “According to Jim” from 2001-2009.
Belushi has also starred in several movies, including “K-” (1989); “Mr. Destiny” (1990); and “Last Action Hero” (1993).
He is the younger brother of the late John Belushi, who also was a “Saturday Night Live” cast member and actor who starred in such movies as “Animal House,” “The Blues Brothers” and “Neighbors.”
