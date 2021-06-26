BEND — The city of Bend is asking residents to cut back on outdoor water use as temperatures are expected to hit triple-digits this weekend.
Bend said residents can relieve stress on the municipal water system by fixing leaks and refraining from watering lawns, filling outdoor pools or washing cars.
The use reductions in Bend are voluntary for now, but the city said in a statement that conservation measures taken now could prevent mandatory restrictions later this summer.
Bend joins other Oregon cities encouraging residents to conserve water amid regional and nationwide chlorine shortages, and punishing drought.
An electrical failure at a chemical facility in Longview, Washington, has stretched regional chlorine supplies thin. And that came on the heels of a fire last summer that destroyed a chemical plant in Louisiana that provides the majority of market-ready chlorine tablets in the U.S.
Officials in Bend and with the state have emphasized that tap water remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.