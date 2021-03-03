HERMISTON — Cameron Bendixsen was sworn in as a municipal judge pro tem for Hermiston on Tuesday, March 2.
The judge pro tem fills in for Municipal Judge Thomas Creasing when he is not available to hear a case or has to excuse himself due to a conflict of interest. The previous judge pro tem, Phillip Spicerkuhn, stepped down after being elected to the city council.
According to a news release from the city, Bendixsen is president of Bendixsen Law P.C. in Hermiston. He graduated from Hermiston High School and earned a Juris Doctorate from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan. He now lives in Hermiston with his wife and four children, and serves in various local organizations, including on the Eastern Oregon Mission Board of Directors.
