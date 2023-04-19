HERMISTON — The Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team raided a Hermiston home on Tuesday, April 18, and made two arrests.
“Area law enforcement received multiple complaints about the residence and suspected criminal activity,” Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram wrote in a press release. “Specifically drug-related activity associated with the residence.”
The local police drug team served a search warrant at 210 E. Beach Ave. Prior to the service of the search warrant, "BENT personnel observed an activity at the residence they deemed indicative of controlled substance distribution and possession," according to Byram.
During the search, BENT personnel arrested the following individuals:
• Ofelia Lucinda Ramirez, 30, for possession and distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession and distribution of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school, endangering the welfare of a minor, frequenting and maintaining a drug house and felon in possession of a firearm.
• Alejandro Gonzalez, 47, on a parole violation with additional charges pending surrounding the involvement with drug trafficking.
Officers contacted several other people at the esidence. This case is ongoing, and BENT will refer additional charges to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
