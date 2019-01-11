Police arrested two people Friday morning after Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics team searched a Hermiston residence and found drugs.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts, who chairs the drug task force, said he only had limited information about the bust available as of 2 p.m. Friday.
He said police secured the home before 9:41 a.m., after obtaining a search warrant, and took two people into custody. He said he did not have the names of those arrested, but that a quarter pound of methamphetamine was discovered early in the search.
