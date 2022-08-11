PENDLETON — The FBI raid on the residence of former President Donald Trump, social media and immigration were some of the hot topics U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz addressed during town hall meetings Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Eastern Oregon.
Fifty or so locals attended the afternoon event at Blue Mountain Community College Science & Technology Center, Pendleton. While not every member got their number called to speak, many did get an opportunity to make their voices heard.
After briefly introducing himself, Bentz opened up the floor for questions. Jim Setzer of Adams had the first question of the day, asking Bentz about his voting history, including his stance on abortion and other health care options.
“I am a right-to-life candidate,” Bentz said in response. “If you would like a choice candidate, you should vote for someone else.”
Audience members asked two separate questions regarding the recent FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s private residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Bentz said he wanted to get more information on the situation, but questioned why the FBI was in the vicinity.
“The FBI has overreached over and over again,” Bentz said. “One thing we’re waiting for is why did they do it?”
Bentz also discussed the dangers of social media throughout the meeting. He questioned the abilities for tech companies to distinguish between misinformation and “something you don’t like.”
Approximately 15 people addressed Bentz during the public forum though some did not have a question. Several participants thanked Bentz for his work in Washington or the veterans on his staff for their service.
The first-term representative briefly touched on other issues such as the 2020 presidential election and voting issues before concluding the town hall and thanking all participants for their participation and time.
Pendleton Mayor John Turner, Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer, and BMCC President Mark Browning were all in attendance. None of them asked questions.
It was the sixth stop for Bentz on his trip around Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District. The representative before the Pendleton event made stops on Grants Pass, Medford, Prineville, Madras, and that morning in Boardman. He said plans to make more stops throughout the district in the following weeks.
Boardman town hall
Bentz addressed immigration, child care and veterans’ benefits a few hours before at the SAGE Center at the Port of Morrow, Boardman. About a dozen residents attended the town hall.
He also gave some indication as to how things might change in Washington with the upcoming midterm election. If Republicans are in the majority next year, he said, they will be looking for ways to cut back on government spending.
Some in the meeting wanted to know about government assistance. Debbie Radie of Boardman Foods asked Bentz about issues related to employment.
Radie pointed out the nation has a low unemployment rate, but Boardman Foods is having trouble finding enough employees. She said businesses such as Boardman Foods could benefit if the federal government acted on child care, freeing parents to work. Also, she said, businesses need foreign immigrants for their labor, and government could help with that, too.
Cameron Krebs agreed, saying foreign workers are key to our community and essential to local business. He called for Bentz to support their efforts, possibly with a program to offer amnesty.
Bentz responded to both, saying the U.S. is facing an “organized wave” of immigration that will need to be addressed before it can expand a visa program.
He said he has visited the U.S.-Mexico border, and he has seen immigrants massing there. Many of the people, he said, are poor, uneducated and lacking proficiency in English. According to Bentz, many people are illegitimately claiming asylum. And Bentz expressed the hope the border could be fixed.
Radie also asked about nitrate contamination, a major issue of concern in the Boardman area. Bentz acknowledged there has been a long-standing practice of imprecise nitrate use, which has led to the contamination of many private wells. He said this problem needs addressing, both in short and long terms.
And veteran Chris Brown said he suffers from health problems and has had difficulty receiving care. According to Brown, the system of providing health care to veterans is “not user friendly.” Other vets agreed more needs to be done.
He said he would look into the issue and communicate further with people who were having troubles.
