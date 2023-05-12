BOARDMAN — Port, county and city officials in Morrow County have approved a deal to have Amazon pay almost $40 million in fees during a 15-year span on five new data centers.

In return, Amazon won't pay property taxes of more than $1 billion on the new centers. But Port of Morrow Commissioner Rick Stokoe said no business is competing to come to the county to pay as much as it can in property taxes.

— Michael Kane of Northeast Oregon Now Contributed to this report.

