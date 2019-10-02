ECHO — A rangeland grass fire burned 350 acres across two separate properties near Reith Road in Echo on Tuesday afternoon.
The Echo Rural Fire District responded to a call shortly after 3:30 p.m. for the fire, and eventually called for mutual aid from Umatilla County Fire District 1. Nine units total were dispatched. It took 2-1/2 hours to contain the fire.
Echo Fire Chief Delbert Gehrke said no injuries or structural damages occurred, although the fire did threaten two houses that were occupied at the time. The fire was about a mile away from major roads.
“Both homeowners had a good buffer zone, which helped us a lot. It’s nice to come up to a house and see just regular grass or gravel, and not rangeland grasses,” he said.
Gehrke said the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but that it was most likely man-made, and caused by a tumbleweed burning gone wrong. The Umatilla County non-agricultural burn ban was lifted at noon on Tuesday.
“We thought fire season was over, but this was probably the largest fire of the season,” Gehrke said. “It was surprising to us, with the cool weather. It reminds us to still be careful.”
