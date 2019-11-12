BIGGS JUNCTION — Oregon State Police reported an instance of misidentification on Interstate 84 at Biggs Junction that led to the death of a pedestrian.
Oregon State Police troopers and other emergency personnel Monday at 5:45 p.m. responded to the report of a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on I-84 near milepost 104.
The preliminary investigation revealed Keith Allen Hille, 31, of Moscow Mills, Missouri, was driving a red and white 2016 Peterbilt semi westbound in the slow lane when he noticed a reflective vest moving around in the lane of travel.
“He initially thought the vest was blowing around,” according to state police, “then realized the vest was being worn by a pedestrian.”
That was Alejandro Lozano Rivas, 33, of Biggs Junction, according to state police. Hille swerved to avoid Lozano Rivas but was unable to avoid striking him.
Lozano Rivas suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. State police also reported Hille stopped immediately after the collision and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Sherman County Sheriff's Office, the Sherman County District Attorney's Office and personnel with the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted state police.
