PENDLETON — As the sun was still rising Thursday morning, packs of bikers revved out from the Pendleton Convention Center for the Rattlesnake 400 and the .45 Caliber Poker Run as a part of the Pendleton Bike Week.
The Rattlesnake 400 is a self-guided ride of 400 miles that stretches and winds through Idaho and Washington before returning back to the convention center, while the .45 Caliber Poker Run sends riders around to businesses in Umatilla County to collect six stamps and be entered for a chance to win a .45 Caliber Citadel 1911 Pistol.
From impromptu to prudent riders and the various choppers, cruisers, or sport bikes they bring with them, Bike Week’s rides welcome an assortment of people and bikes alike.
Jeff and Carrie Bob are from Beaverton and are attending Bike Week for the second year in a row. And this year, the married couple is well-prepared to complete the Poker Run.
“I’ve got it all mapped out,” Jeff said as he began to illustrate their routes using his fingers on the back of his sport bike.
After not participating in any of the rides last year — they instead made use of the demo rides available from various dealers and enjoyed the week’s other events — the Bobs wanted to join in the fun this time.
The locations start with the Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson in the vendor village at the convention center and include Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, Elite Guns & Tactical and Pendleton Woolen Mills along with the Holton Secret Lab in Helix and Midway Bar & Grill in Hermiston.
Unlike the Rattlesnake 400 that both began and ended on Thursday, riders have until Saturday at 7 p.m. to collect each location’s stamp and return their card to the convention center. With time to waste, Jeff said he and his wife will finish the ride over Thursday and Friday, making sure to enjoy the most scenic routes between the three Umatilla County towns.
Within their 26 years of marriage, riding has become a family passion for the Bobs. While Jeff said he’s been riding since 1979, Carrie first started in 1997. Or at least she tried to.
As she was participating in a class to earn her Oregon motorcycle endorsement, Carrie learned she was pregnant. Though she finished the class, she couldn’t begin to ride until after the birth of their first daughter.
Carrie was patient until her daughter was 8 weeks old, when they then took a family trip and she put her endorsement to use. Now 22, the Bobs’ oldest daughter recently received her motorcycle endorsement too.
“It’s something I always wanted to do,” Carrie said of getting into biking
Her husband had another theory.
“She hates being a passenger,” Jeff said, laughing.
The Bobs don’t ride together on the same bike unless they absolutely have to, according to Carrie. But biking has still been a way for the couple to bond.
While now the couple mostly takes some time to go riding together along all the “twisty” back roads near Portland, they used to meet up with a group of friends on Friday nights to go biking and would make an annual group fossil trip to the John Day area.
While they share the same passion for bikes and motorcycles, their tastes differ.
Jeff’s bike of choice is a silvery gray sport bike with lime green trimming — and that is considered “naked” because of its minimalized windshield covering — while Carrie opts for a sleek, black Indian brand cruiser that she knew she had to have after demoing it at last year’s Bike Week.
“It looks bad-ass,” Carrie said, laughing.
As a self-proclaimed slow rider, Carrie said the cruiser was comfortable for her, whereas Jeff prefers the speedy bike and “loves the curves.”
“Our bikes are like dogs and we’re the dog owners,” Jeff said. “And everyone’s got a favorite dog.”
And what better way is there to make friends than taking your dog, or bike, out to see what other favorites people have.
As he stood next to his bike parked in the convention center lot, Jeff motioned in a fellow sport bike rider to park next to him. The two quickly began exchanging travel stories and thoughts on the latest models and news about various bikes.
“This,” Jeff said, interrupting their discussion and pointing to the other rider and then himself. “This is why I’m here.”
Soon, Carrie noticed somebody with an Indian brand bike like hers and went to talk with them on the other end of the lot as the Bobs each got to share in their own unique passion for their bikes.
Not everybody shows up at Pendleton’s Bike Week with a plan like the Bobs. In fact, Kay and Angela Hen never intended to show up at all.
“It was a mistake actually,” Kay said.
The couple had been headed back home to Portland on their Harley-Davidsons after four days on the road. After leaving the previous Saturday morning, the Hens took the back roads throughout Northeast Oregon, dipping through the John Day and Hells Canyon areas and heading all the way to Boise, Idaho.
On their way back west, they heard of Bike Week in Pendleton and decided to extend their trip through the weekend.
After attending Wednesday’s Ride with the Raiders and enjoying some “amazing burgers” in town, the couple planned to use the Poker Run to get more of a tour of the area.
Kay has been biking consistently for the last four years, though he discovered his love for it at a young age. As a child, Kay remembers seeing his dad ride his motorcycle and immediately asking for one for himself. When he was 7 years old, his father obliged and gifted him a dirt bike.
Now, the Hens go biking just about every weekend. Last week, the couple took a 360-mile trip down to Sisters, Bend and the rest of Central Oregon. The week before that, they went to Astoria and took a trip up and down the coast.
And then this weekend they landed in Pendleton by mistake. But riding their bikes has nothing to do with their destinations.
“Freedom,” Kay said of why he bikes.
“That’s all you need,” Angela said.
“It’s cool to ride and see neat places,” Kay said. “But it’s really about freedom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.