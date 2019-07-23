PENDLETON — Pendleton Bike Week rode off Sunday, wrapping up its fourth year with no major security incidents. Bike Week co-founder Eric Folkestad and Pendleton Chief of Police Stuart Roberts said that was a boon.
“There was a lot more discussion centered around security,” Roberts said, “and it was pretty uneventful. I think they made appropriate adjustments.”
Bike Week last year ended with a bit of a black eye when members of the Badgers Motorcycle Club from the Salem area assaulted a local man during the Saturday night concert. Pendleton police investigated, but few people involved talked to officers and no one has faced arrest or charges.
Roberts said about the only hint of trouble came Thursday when word spread members of the Hombre Motorcycle Club were riding to the event to challenge dress code rules — namely, prohibiting outlaw biker clubs from displaying their logos and such. Any confrontation, however, fizzled out.
“By the time we got the call and got down there, they already left,” Roberts said.
Folkestad said security was tighter this year, and other changes also benefited an event that is becoming a summer staple in Pendleton. One of the more significant differences, he said, was moving the Saturday night closing concert from the Happy Canyon arena to a parking area on the west side of the Pendleton Convention Center.
“You could roam around and see the vendors while the concert was going on,” he said. “So more of a festival feel. We thought we’d try that, and I think it went pretty well.”
Folkestad said he didn’t have registration or attendance figures available offhand but perhaps 2,000 people attended the concert, and Bike Week revenue looked to be up 5% over last year. The new Ride with the Raiders memorial ceremony for the Doolittle Raiders also proved a success, with hundreds of bikers turning out.
“That was more motorcycles than we’ve ever had on the first day,” he said.
And 97 out of 106 participants finished the Rattlesnake 400, the 400-mile ride through Oregon, Idaho and Washington. Folkestad said he ran the math, and in the span of 12 hours the 106 Rattlesnake riders racked up 42,400 miles, about 1.7 times the circumference of the earth.
Folkestad is among the finishers. He said Monday he was recuperating from another invigorating Bike Week.
Local law enforcement are are getting a bit of down time as July’s three biggest events — The Fourth of July, Pendleton Music Whisky Fest and Bike Week — are done. Roberts said some of his officers are going to take some vacation but the department is in full-on planning mode for Round-Up.
But the department also is feeling the pinch from losing two officers in recent months.
JD Lambert was a member of the SWAT team and and left in May to work for the Umatilla County Community Justice Department, which handles parole, probation and related programs. And Sgt. Paul Wolverton moved over to the fill an opening with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Lambert left for a job that allows him to spend more time with his family, Roberts said, and Wolverton will work out of Hermiston, where he lives. The police chief said the moves make good sense for both men. And now the department is working to find their replacements.
Roberts said back in the 1990s and 2000s, a department opening might result in as many as a 100 applicants, and certainly 60-70 was par.
“But when you’re getting 10 or 11,” he said, “then finding qualified applicants is tougher.”
He added this is not just a problem for Pendleton but a problem affecting law enforcement agencies from the small to the large.
