HERMISTON — The parking lot of Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston nearly was silent. It was an overcast and crisp Saturday, Dec. 4, and the hospital spokesperson was standing alone out front, hoping people would show up.
Then Santa Claus came rumbling in on a motorcycle.
With Mrs. Claus in the sidecar, he led a parade of at least 100 motorcyclists as they thundered from Echo to Hermiston, revving their engines loudly for the 18th annual Echo Toy Run. The bearded and tattooed bikers donned leather jackets and chaps, jeans and bandanas while carrying stuffed animals and toy trucks for hospitalized children.
“Bikers are some of the most generous people out there and, given a chance, respectful,” said Santa, otherwise known as Phil Spencer.
The event brings toys to children who are in the hospital over the holidays. What’s leftover is given out to sick youths throughout the rest of the year and to the Hermiston Police Department for its Christmas Express program.
Norma Sanchez, who works in the labor delivery department at Good Shepherd, said the hospital hasn’t been able to give children toys due to pandemic protocol. She said she was thrilled to see the gifts were packaged so they could be cleaned and given to local youths.
“It’s Christmas, they would love that,” she said.
The ride continues in memory of Alan Sells, the event organizer for 15 years before he died in August 2019 near north of Plymouth, Washington, when a car hit while he was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Now, Sells’ daughter, Amanda Silvani, runs the event.
“We couldn’t let it die,” Silvani said, adding, “It’s amazing to see how giving people are.”
The mob of bikers parked and dismounted their bikes. They marched toward three large bins and tossed in toy trucks and stuffed unicorns. They laughed hearty laughs and chatted as the gifts piled up, nearly overflowing from the bins.
As a former employee of the hospital emergency department, Silvani recalled a young girl who was once miserably ill. Silvani found the girl a toy that had been tucked away after the toy run. That toy instantly changed the girl’s day, she said. That’s why Silvani said she thinks the event is essential.
Several people remarked on how the event shows the inherent kindness among bikers, dispelling stereotypes. Spencer said he joined the toy run when Sells started it 18 years ago. He started being Santa the year that Sells died. Since then, he’s led the procession through town, alongside his wife, Beth.
“It’s an honor,” he said.
The group this year was so big it stretched nearly from Stanfield to Hermiston, at least two bikers said. Sam Bursell, a retired truck driver, said the community was more accommodating this year than ever before, pulling to the side of the road and allowing the group to pass.
“There’s a lot of love here,” said Bursell, who sports a long white beard.
Bursell kept a stuffed dog, bear and a lion in tow on his way to the hospital. He said if he were a child in the hospital, that’s what he would have wanted. Bursell said the event exemplifies how giving and caring Sells was.
“He started a legacy," Bursell said, "and it’s still going on."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.