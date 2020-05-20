PILOT ROCK — Dawn Jeffers noticed Wednesday that Birch Creek was running a little high. By 2 p.m., the water had begun to enter the basement of her Southwest Second Street home, and by 3 p.m., water was covering Highway 395 through Pilot Rock.
Jeffers, her husband, Harley, their three children and many neighbors quickly went to work setting sandbags to try and keep their basement dry, but the water proved stronger. As the family lamented the loss of their newly decorated front yard and added a few last sandbags to their basement entrance, they set to work evacuating their pets and essential items from their home.
“It came up really fast,” said Jeffers. “I wasn’t expecting anything like this. The community has been amazing at helping each other.”
Dozens of neighbors, volunteers, city workers and first responders descended on Pilot Rock and set to work filling and placing sandbags, checking on families living within the flooded area and helping in any way they could.
Sunny Bernabe, who lives uphill from the flooded area, came running to help fill sandbags, while Chris Bodewig directed machinery and checked on families. As the water continued to rise, crews from Hatley Construction brought in heavy equipment and helped to begin clearing trees and other debris that had become snagged on the city’s bridges, effectively obstructing the creek.
“I just came down to help however I could,” said Bernabe.
Despite efforts to block them, the rising floodwaters inundated the parking lot and gas pumps of the gas station and leaked into the grocery store as crews rushed to sandbag its entrance.
Pilot Rock Mayor Virginia Carnes said flooding is worst where East and West Birch creeks come together near the center of town, swamping businesses and homes. Carnes said the community center is open for evacuees.
“We have a lot of people out sandbagging,” she said. “There’s a lot of water running.”
Recent heavy rains led to flooding in Pilot Rock and landslides that shut down East Birch Creek Road south of Pilot Rock.
National Weather Service hydrologist Marilyn Lohmann said an area about 8 miles south of Pilot Rock received the heaviest rainfall over the past 24-hour period. She estimated the amount to be anywhere from 3.5-5 inches, judging from observer reports. She said the weather service also received reports of flooding on Pine Creek near Weston.
“There could be minor flooding in just about every stream across the region with the amount of rain that’s fallen,” Lohmann said.
McKay Creek is also a concern.
“It increased to around 2,000 cubic feet per second before coming into the reservoir this afternoon,” Lohmann said. “It’s expected to peak at close to 3,500 cfs tonight and start to back down.”
The city of Pendleton reported that flow releases from McKay Dam would increase by 50 cubic feet per second increments to a release of 1,100 cfs by 7 p.m. Wednesday to accommodate the higher inflow.
Thursday is expected to bring more rain, but it will be lighter, Lohmann said, with anywhere from one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch. Colder air will arrive on Thursday night, with snow falling above 3,000 feet in some locations.
The weather will turn drier and warmer heading into the weekend, with rain returning on Monday.
Flooding in the region has prompted Oregon Department of Transportation to close several highways. U.S. Highway 395 south of Pilot Rock, Oregon Highway 244 between Ukiah and Hilgard, and Oregon Highway 237 between Cove and Union near milepost 19 expected to stay closed through the night. Other areas are experiencing a rapid rise in rivers and streams.
———
East Oregonian reporter Kathy Aney contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.