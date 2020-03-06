A firefighter prepares to enter room 126 at the Knights Inn in Pendleton on Friday evening. Shortly after 5 p.m., the Pendleton Fire Department was dispatched to the building, located at 310 S.E. Dorion Ave., for a structure fire. Knights Inn owner Sam Lal said the room was unoccupied at the time and had just been painted. Lal suspects that a heater in the room had been unintentionally turned on, lighting a mattress that was propped against the heater. Lal said that he has owned the inn for 15 years and never had to deal with anything of this nature. Firefighters made quick work of the fire, knocking down the flames in less than 30 seconds after entering the room.