PENDLETON — Leman Louis Bledsoe, 80, of Milton-Freewater, has returned to the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, to face resentencing on his conviction of first-degree manslaughter.
A Umatilla County jury in 2019 found Bledsoe guilty of driving drunk in a work zone on Highway 11 and killing a flagger. Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer sentenced Bledsoe to 12 years in state prison.
The jury was unanimous in its guilty verdicts on second-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run on a person, hit-and-run on property, driving under the influence of intoxicants. recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. But on the count of first-degree manslaughter, the jury split 10-2.
This case like others as returned to the local level after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 banning nonunanimous verdicts. The Oregon Court of Appeals in November 2021 upheld the unanimous convictions but remanded the case to Umatilla County for resentencing on the first-degree manslaughter charge,
Bledsoe on Aug. 15, 2018, drove drunk through a construction zone near Athena on Highway 11, struck a vehicle and then ran over flagger Tyresa Monaghan, 49, of Kennewick. She died from her injuries.
