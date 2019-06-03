PENDLETON — The manslaughter case against Leman Louis Bledsoe of Milton-Freewater is moving to trial.
Bledsoe, 77, has been in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, since his arrest Aug. 15, 2018, for driving drunk through a road construction zone on Highway 11 near Weston and crashing into and killing flagger Tyresa Monaghan. Bledsoe had a hearing in mid-May to change his plea, according to court records, but that did not happen.
Kara Davis, Bledsoe's defense attorney, said they did not take the offer from the state.
"This is an incredibly difficult case," she explained. "When considering the different issues for the case and Mr. Bledsoe's advanced age and ill health, it is an incredibly difficult case to come to mutual resolution on."
The court set Bledsoe's trial for Aug. 5-9. The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to bring in 10 out-of-state witnesses to testify.
State court records also show Bledsoe on May 13 asked for release from the jail. Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer the next day denied that request.
Bledsoe faces first- and second-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run involving an injured person, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and several counts of recklessly endangering others.
The next proceeding in the case is a motions hearing on June 28, then a trial readiness check on July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.