PENDLETON — The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to celebrate National Volunteer Month in April by donating lifesaving blood, platelets and plasma.
Type-O blood is particularly needed to continue to meet patient needs, according to a news release. Blood donors are currently being tested for COVID-19 antibodies as well, and plasma with high levels of antibodies may be used as treatment for COVID-19 patients. People who are showing symptoms or may be actively ill with COVID-19 should not show up to donate, however.
Volunteers can schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a special thank you, those who give before April 30 will be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 gift cards.
Upcoming local donation opportunities include:
- Monday, April 19, from 12:30-5:30 p.m., Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave. in Hermiston
- Monday, April 12, from 12-6 p.m., St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way in Pendleton
- Tuesday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St. in Pendleton
- Tuesday, April 20, from 12-5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1221 S.E. Court Place in Pendleton.
