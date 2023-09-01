PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College on Thursday, Aug. 31, announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the FARM II project, slating the beginning of construction for the indoor rodeo-arena on Sept. 18.

"Since last year we hired a design contract builder, with an architect, and we completed the full design as necessary to start with construction, with construction starting September 18," BMCC Chief Operations Officer Pat Sisneros said. "We expect construction will take a year and be done next year hopefully before Round-Up."

