Marie Ekin, former middle school teacher and Blue Mountain Community College tutor, talks to BMCC board members about character during the public comment portion of a meeting Monday, June 6, 2022, before the board approved a retrenchment plan that laid off five faculty members.
PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education has approved the administration's retrenchment plan, laying off five full-time faculty members.
The board voted on the plan Monday night, June 6.
The college laid off the following instructors. Scott Wallace, business; Matt DeGarmo, criminal justice; Alison Timmons, English; Margaret Mayer, music, and Chandra Kunapareddy, chemistry, according to Blue Mountain Faculty Association President Sascha McKeon. Mayer's History of Rock class is popular, public speakers noted June 6 and at the rally of faculty supporters last Wednesday.
The board also passed adjustments to its current budget and changes to the proposed 2022-23 budget, then adopted the new budget. Board member Kim Puzey of Hermiston voted against adoption. All other agenda items passed unanimously.
Six board members attended in person and Bill Markgraf of Baker City remotely.
This a developing story. The East Oregonian will have a fuller account online Tuesday morning, June 7.
