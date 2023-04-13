BMCC
The Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education in a special meeting Wednesday, April 12, 2023, voted to layoff 13 faculty and four classified positions that worked for the college in state prisons.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education has voted not to renew a contract the college held with the Oregon Department of Corrections, resulting in layoffs for 13 faculty and four classified positions.

The decision came Wednesday, April 12, in a special meeting at the college in Pendleton. The contract was to provide noncredit GED and adult basic education to inmates at three state prisons in Eastern Oregon. Following an extended period of public discussion, the board voted unanimously save for the sole “nay” vote of Kim Puzey.

