studentnavigators_003.jpg
Buy Now

Blue Mountain Community College recruitment and retention Director Joey GrosJacques works March 20, 2023, at his office in Pendleton to oversee student navigators. He credits "registration events" for students to check out the college as one reason BMCC's enrollment numbers are up.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College's enrollment heading into the fall semester is up 2.5%, said BMCC Director of Marketing and Communications Kaley Cope.

"Enrollment is going good," she said. "We won't have a definite number until October once classes have started and students make schedule changes, but for now, the growth is another step in the right direction."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.