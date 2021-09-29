PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College’s campus in Pendleton is in quarantine.

The college announced the move on its Facebook page Wednesday, Sept. 29. The campus is in quarantine until Oct. 13.

“All instruction and services will be provided remotely,” according to the statement. “Our center locations in Baker City, Boardman, Hermiston and Milton-Freewater remain open.”

The East Oregonian will update this breaking news story as information becomes available.

