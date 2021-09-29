breaking Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton in quarantine East Oregonian Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College’s campus in Pendleton is in quarantine.The college announced the move on its Facebook page Wednesday, Sept. 29. The campus is in quarantine until Oct. 13.“All instruction and services will be provided remotely,” according to the statement. “Our center locations in Baker City, Boardman, Hermiston and Milton-Freewater remain open.”The East Oregonian will update this breaking news story as information becomes available. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Campus Community College Quarantine University School Baker City Location Milton-freewater Statement Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Would you like to receive our headline news? Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
