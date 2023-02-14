PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College is using a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to roll out its advanced precision agriculture program, the first of its kind in Oregon.
This curriculum can be used by a high school teacher to compliment the Oregon FFA Precision Agriculture module," according to Andrew Leggett, precision agriculture instructor at Blue Mountain. "This gives students an opportunity to earn dual credit for precision agriculture courses at BMCC."
The college, based in Pendleton, announce it received a SPECA Grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The grant supports postsecondary educational institutions in creating avenues for K-12 students to pursue degrees in food and agriculture sciences.
The precision agriculture program now will have a 20-foot enclosed trailer, including a John Deere Gator, a generator and a TV monitor, which can be configured into a mobile open-air classroom.
"I am excited at the possibilities this mobile precision agriculture lab offers as both a recruiting and education tool," Leggett said. "With the ability to carry computers, drones, and a UTV equipped with GPS, auto-steer, and a section-controlled, variable rate sprayer, I can effectively take my classroom and labs on the road to offer hands-on education about an exciting and growing career field."
The mobile laboratory will be operational in the summer.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
