PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College is anticipating employee layoffs for the third year in a row.
In a Thursday, Feb. 10 interview, BMCC President Mark Browning said the college is early in its budgeting process, but leaders are anticipating eliminating positions as enrollment continues to fall.
Browning said Blue Mountain’s $44.2 million budget was based on the college enrolling the equivalent of 1,000 students. But BMCC’s actual enrollment during the fall and winter terms has been below that number and the college’s administration now is projecting a 3% enrollment decline for next year.
Browning said it's too soon to know how many positions the college needs to cut or where they will come from. But for BMCC, it portends another year of pink slips and tough budget conversations.
Under former President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier, Blue Mountain eliminated 23 positions, including 11 layoffs in 2019. His successor, interim President Connie Green, recommended laying off another 11 employees as a part of a 16-job contraction. When the Oregon Department of Corrections restructured its prison education program, the college also was forced to make cuts.
Browning attributed the impending reductions to outside factors: a strong job market that was leading many prospective students to the job market instead of community college and lingering uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I can go to Wendy’s and make $18 bucks (per hour),” he said. “In some ways, we’re overperforming.”
While the college will outline its cost-cutting strategy in the coming months, Browning said he would like to make future “adjustments” to the college’s collective bargaining agreement with the BMCC faculty union.
"We've got to jump ahead of it to where we can be a little more flexible and be able to adjust in a better fashion and honestly, it's going to take an adjustment in the collective bargaining agreement,” he said. “Because, right now, I can't go and eliminate one instructor in one program and one in another and just adjust the program that way. You have to shut the program down. That's how it has to be done and I think that's a really poor approach to business."
Previous rounds of layoffs and budget cuts have come with pushback from the faculty union, and in a statement, union President Pete Hernberg struck an optimistic tone.
“The college’s enrollment has begun to stabilize — in fact our enrollment is doing much better than many other community colleges around the state,” he said. “Because of how the state’s funding formula works, this means we’ll get a bigger piece of the pie. Although we have a far smaller faculty than we used to, we’re proud of the work that everyone is doing to rebuild enrollment.”
Browning said the college is taking the right steps to reverse recent trends and grow enrollment, but the long-term financial outlook for Blue Mountain remains uncertain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.