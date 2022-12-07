The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission's recent report on fall term enrollment in Oregon colleges shows the headcount is up at Blue Mountain Community College, but BMCC President Mark Browning says the report is inaccurate.
PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College President Mark Browning contended the state's recent report on student headcount at BMCC and other community colleges is wrong.
The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission on Nov. 14 released "Public Institution Enrollment: Fall 2022," painting a picture of recovery for some community colleges and universities across Oregon after the pandemic affected enrollment. The report showed BMCC's student headcount was 1,685, an increase of almost 10.1% from 2020-21, the height of the pandemic. Browning said that figure is inaccurate.
"The assertion that we weren't down this fall, we really are, we are down about 7%," he said. "Here's what we do know — we budgeted for a 3% decline in the budget, so about 4% to make up."
Blue Mountain
Browning also said the report was wrong about enrollment at other community colleges.
"Klamath, for example, showed up a 26% increase," Browning said, describing a conversation he had with a source from Klamath Community College, when the college is down about 5%.
"HECC put out these numbers and it shows numbers all over the board," Browning said. "Immediately the emails start flying, and everyone is like 'Where did they get these numbers?'"
Commission defends data
Browning said he was confused as to the source of the data.
"So I reached out to HECC," he said. "I asked, 'Where are you getting these numbers?' They said, 'Well, we took it fourth week, this and that.' Well, we're still not sure how they got the numbers. But I would say out of the 17 community colleges in Oregon, I know of at least 12 that say, 'That's not our number.'"
Amy Cox, director of research and data for the HECC, said the commission compiles data from numbers the schools submit.
"We report the headcount exactly as each college sends it to us," she said, and there are reasons enrollment totals might vary, including the point in the term when they were measured.
Blue Mountain's president said the Higher Education Coordinating Commission "did not do anybody any favors with these numbers" but he was certain the nature of the error was nothing ill-willed.
"I'm sure it's something totally innocuous, we don't all start on the same day, for example," Browning said. "Southwestern in Coos Bay started right before Labor Day, we don't start until a week after Round-Up, and then some of the Portland schools don't start for another week after that. If you've got a five- to six-week lapse, that sorts out students that dropped for no payment, dropped for nonattendance or withdrew because someone doesn't like the class. Your numbers are all over the place. If you take a snapshot at one particular point in time, it could be inaccurate."
"We have reached out to BMCC to determine the reasons behind these different tallies," Cox said, "and we are always happy to work with the community colleges and partners to answer questions on the data.
Reconsidering headcount
At the heart of the discrepancy lies a larger debate to be had, Browning said. The two metrics most often employed to judge universities and community colleges, headcount and full-time equivalent, paint two different pictures, raising issues when one number stands above the other when it comes time for funding concerns.
"There are discussions amongst the community college presidents that we might want to be talking about headcount instead of a full-time equivalent," he said. "We talk full-time equivalent, 12 credits, that's how the fed's measure financially, but that's also what the calculation is on for what you get reimbursed for by the state."
For example, Browning explained, if he takes a class and his assistant takes two classes, together they are a full-time equivalent student, but the college is serving several people then, not just one student.
"It's a different number in terms of advising, tutoring and how you staff your buildings for maintenance and custodial services," he said. "Headcount may need to be a bigger consideration."
