BMCC
The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission's recent report on fall term enrollment in Oregon colleges shows the headcount is up at Blue Mountain Community College, but BMCC President Mark Browning says the report is inaccurate.

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College President Mark Browning contended the state's recent report on student headcount at BMCC and other community colleges is wrong.

The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission on Nov. 14 released "Public Institution Enrollment: Fall 2022," painting a picture of recovery for some community colleges and universities across Oregon after the pandemic affected enrollment. The report showed BMCC's student headcount was 1,685, an increase of almost 10.1% from 2020-21, the height of the pandemic. Browning said that figure is inaccurate.

