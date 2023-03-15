A Blue Mountain Community College graduate, center, shakes the hand of BMCC President Mark Browning during commencement June 9, 2022, in Pendleton. The college in early 2023 has received accreditation reaffirmation letter from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.
PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton has received its accreditation reaffirmation letter from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.
“Since 1968, BMCC has been recognized for its performance, integrity, and quality to merit the confidence of the educational community and the public,” BMCC communications director Kaley Cope said. “This recognition is also known as accreditation.”
Accreditation is on a seven-year cycle where every member institution is reviewed by the NWCCU to confirm those institutions are working to fulfill their mission, continuously improving, offering high-quality education, supporting student success and closing equity gaps.
“The accreditation process is one that cultivates learning, self-improvement, and better service to our students,” BMCC President Mark Browning said. “By ensuring that we are serving our missing and meeting or exceeding assessment criteria, we are ensuring that we are providing quality opportunities to our students.”
Accreditation by the NWCCU also qualifies institutions and enrolled students for Title IV federal funds, which include support for teaching, research, and student financial aid. It also helps ensure that credits and degrees are recognized for purposes of transfer, admission and employment.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.