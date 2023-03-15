Blue Mountain Community College 2022 Graduation Celebration
Buy Now

A Blue Mountain Community College graduate, center, shakes the hand of BMCC President Mark Browning during commencement June 9, 2022, in Pendleton. The college in early 2023 has received accreditation reaffirmation letter from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton has received its accreditation reaffirmation letter from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

“Since 1968, BMCC has been recognized for its performance, integrity, and quality to merit the confidence of the educational community and the public,” BMCC communications director Kaley Cope said. “This recognition is also known as accreditation.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.