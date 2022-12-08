PENDLETON — The 10 grievances Blue Mountain Community College faced in July is down to two.
The Blue Mountain Faculty Association filed the 10 against the college for violating the terms of the collective bargaining agreement.
“We had originally proposed 10 layoffs to balance the budget,” BMCC President Browning said. “We worked with faculty, and we’ve been really open. The union had a couple of good ideas, and we said ‘That’s a good idea, let's do that,’ and we got the number down to five. So when the budget was passed there were five positions that were proposed for elimination. We kept working, and we realized if we did all these things, we could keep one of the chemistry instructors that because of lower enrollment we were going to let go. So we kept that person, and now we’re down to four layoffs.”
Two were of retirement age, he said, and worked out an agreement with the college.
“One retired immediately, the other one is retiring at the end of this fall term," Browning said. "Now we’re down to three. We have one that found a job out of state, and we wish them well, so we’re down to two.”
Browning emphasized that throughout the layoff process, the BMCC administration has been eager to work with the faculty association to find creative solutions.
“We worked with one and were able to move some coursework, it would have been better for us financially to just see it all the way through, but we’re trying to find solutions," he said. "They agreed to move to part-time, so they’re teaching part-time status because they’re of the age category that they could start to take advantage of some of the programs the state has for people who are of that age category."
Keeping those faculty in part-time status means they are eligible for part-time health benefits and the like.
"The union is still grieving that one even though an agreement has been reached to continue employment status," Browning said.
Blue Mountain Faculty Association President Sascha McKeon, biology instructor, said the union has done its best to resolve most of the outstanding grievances.
“This has meant saying goodbye to beloved faculty members with popular classes,” she said. “Two grievances are outstanding and are heading to arbitration.”
The second remaining grievances, Browning said, is a continued grievance for the position of chemistry instructor, which is back full-time and working this fall
“To bring them back, the agreement states there is still a retrenchment and a layoff on the books, but it isn’t effective until June 30, 2023, but they’re grieving it now," he said. "How can you grieve something that hasn’t taken effect?”
Browning said he suspect the faculty association wants to be able to say the administration should not have take this action in the first place.
"But really an agreement has been reached and the person is working part-time, teaching part-time, elective courses," he said. "In our mind, we’ve reached an agreement. I find it curious that they’re grieving something that isn’t even slated to take place for another seven months. I think they’re trying to protect their right to defend the original action.”
