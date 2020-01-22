WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Blue Mountain Land Trust seeks public input on its 2020-24 Conservation Plan that will guide its conservation efforts in Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, and Walla Walla counties in Washington, and in Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Wheeler counties in Oregon.
The Blue Mountain Land Trust in a news release asked the public to take an online survey to assist updating the plan. The survey is online at survey.sogosurvey.com/r/3eVTK8 and closes Friday, Feb. 7. The purpose of the conservation plan is to guide the Land Trust’s priorities for the next five years and to identify strategies for advancing those priorities. The Land Trust will finalize the plan in March.
"The plan provides direction to the Land Trust’s board and staff to ensure that we spend our resources in ways that produce the greatest possible conservation gains in our region," according to the news release.
The Blue Mountain Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization that protects and enhances farm and ranches, wildlife habitat and waterways in the Blue Mountain region. For more information, visit www.bmlt.org, email bmlt@bmlt.org or call 541-620-5754.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.