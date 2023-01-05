PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Wildlife in Pendleton is nearing completion of an expansion to help it detect avian influenza on birds it takes in and to prevent the disease from spreading within the center’s population.

"Avian influenza is highly pathogenic," said Lin Tompkins, Blue Mountain Wildlife founder and executive director. "This is a way for us to deal with it safely. We watched avian influenza come across the country and updated our protocols, which were already pretty good, but we haven’t had to deal with something on this scale before."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.