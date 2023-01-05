PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Wildlife in Pendleton is nearing completion of an expansion to help it detect avian influenza on birds it takes in and to prevent the disease from spreading within the center’s population.
"Avian influenza is highly pathogenic," said Lin Tompkins, Blue Mountain Wildlife founder and executive director. "This is a way for us to deal with it safely. We watched avian influenza come across the country and updated our protocols, which were already pretty good, but we haven’t had to deal with something on this scale before."
The expansion consists of three sheds in a line. The first shed will be for intake purposes, where individuals can drop off injured birds for the center to rehabilitate. Once paperwork has been filed, the bird moves to the second shed, where it will be anesthetized and checked for avian influenza. A positive result leads to euthanization and disposal as if toxic waste. A negative result means the bird moves into the third shed to quarantine before entering a more long-term residence in the center.
The center expects the expansion to be fully operational by the spring.
Tompkins said the coronavirus pandemic was the first in a chain of pathogenic disruptions for Blue Mountain Wildlife.
"First we had COVID, and we had to deal with everything that comes with that. Our volunteers were masked and everything," she said. "Then the avian flu came to this country around December of 2021, and we watched it move across the country. This is a way for us to be able to do what we have done for 35 years, but do it safely."
Blue Mountain Wildlife President Carl Scheeler said the expansion cost $40,000.
"We had to swallow hard and think twice, but individual membership donations helped a lot and are very important to our organization," he said. "We’ve cultivated contacts all over the world."
Raising money for expansions such as this can pose a challenge, Scheeler explained, as rural Blue Mountain Wildlife competes for money with metro area nonprofits.
"Being where we are is challenging. But at the same time, if you look at where we're located, we're centrally located three hours from Boise, three hours from Spokane, three hours from Portland, three hours from Bend, we are central to a vast area," Scheeler said. "We got roughly 1,000 birds in 2022, that’s down a lot now because of avian flu. About 60% of those birds are raptors."
Operating around avian influenza can be tricky, as the symptoms can be hard to differentiate from other common symptoms that present when a bird is injured or otherwise ill. Tompkins explained the center receives birds regularly that are experiencing impaired function from lead consumption or injury, symptoms that also are common from avian influenza.
Despite the expansion, avian influenza testing remains expensive and out of reach for Blue Mountain Wildlife, requiring PCR testing machines and kits, though Tompkins is committed to finding a way to bring testing to the center.
"In the absence of that equipment, in the absence of the funding to be able to do that kind of testing, if we suspect that there may be influenza in a bird we receive, we have to act as if it is," Tompkins said. "If we had the tools, if we had the resources, we would be saving more birds."
Tompkins said the expansion is a step in the right direction and will do much to help protect birds in the facility undergoing rehabilitation but also those to come.
"Of the birds we receive, about 50% of those make it into the facility for long-term care, but of those, we eventually release 48% of our birds. Chances are if a bird makes it past the first exam phase, it has a pretty good chance of eventually returning to the wild," Scheeler said.
Due to the avian influenza conditions, Blue Mountain Wildlife is taking injured and sick birds with the exception of any waterfowl.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
