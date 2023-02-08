A new installation of three sheds as an intake center Jan. 3, 2023, helps Blue Mountain Wildlife in Pendleton deal with avian flu. The Avangrid Foundation on Tuesday, Feb. 7, announced awarding a $10,000 grant to the raptor rehabilitation facility to help complete the intake center.
PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Wildlife of Pendleton received a $10,000 grant to complete its new intake center with exam and quarantine rooms to combat highly pathogenic avian influenza.
"We don't get $10,000 grants very often," said, Lynn Tompkins, Blue Mountain Wildlife executive director.
The grant is from the Avangrid Foundation, the primary philanthropic arm of the sustainable energy company AVANGRID Inc. of Orange, Connecticut, which on Tuesday, Feb. 7, announced a record total of $136,000 in grants to 15 wildlife rehabilitation centers as part of its Wildlife Rehabilitation Program.
"Avangrid Foundation and AVANGRID have a long-standing partnership with Blue Mountain Wildlife that is highly valued,” Tompkins said. “The 2023 grant funds will be used to complete the new intake center, allowing the safe admission and care of native wildlife during the current outbreak of HPAI."
She also thanked the Avangrid Foundation and Avangrid Renewables for helping Blue Mountain Wildlife accomplish its mission of saving local native wildlife.
According to the Avangrid Foundation, the funds will support operational capabilities and expand outreach to communities within the service area of the AVANGRID family of companies to improve knowledge and awareness of wildlife resources.
Now in its seventh year, AVANGRID’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program has given more than $500,000 in grants to centers nationwide. This round of grantees spans 10 states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Iowa.
