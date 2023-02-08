BMW_015.jpg
A new installation of three sheds as an intake center Jan. 3, 2023, helps Blue Mountain Wildlife in Pendleton deal with avian flu. The Avangrid Foundation on Tuesday, Feb. 7, announced awarding a $10,000 grant to the raptor rehabilitation facility to help complete the intake center.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Wildlife of Pendleton received a $10,000 grant to complete its new intake center with exam and quarantine rooms to combat highly pathogenic avian influenza.

"We don't get $10,000 grants very often," said, Lynn Tompkins, Blue Mountain Wildlife executive director.

