Blue Mountain Wildlife receives $21,000 grant
PENDLETON — The wild animal rehabilitation center Blue Mountain Wildlife received a $21,000 grant from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Blue Mountain Wildlife announced the grant of the 2019-21 biennium will pay for raptor food, lead test kits and raptor medications. The nonprofit on the outskirts of Pendleton also thanked the Washington agency for the support.
The center also reported taking in a black-chinned hummingbird that suffered an injury to one wing from a cat. At just 3 grams, the bird is one of the smallest the center has cared for.
Blue Mountain Wildlife also reported admissions for 2019 stand at 212, down 28% from the same time last year. The primary reason, according to the center, “seems to be the abnormally low number” of baby barn owls. Farmers moved hay earlier than usual in 2018, and that disturbed baby owl nests.
Still, with 80 birds to care for, the center reported it remains busy.
