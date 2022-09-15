PENDLETON – Blue Mountain Community College has awarded the design-build contract for FARM II to Bouten Construction Company, of Richland, Washington.
FARM II is a project to create a $13 million facility off Southwest 18th Street west of the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds to house an indoor rodeo arena with space for BMCC classes. FARM II is a community partnership between the college, the city of Pendleton, Pendleton Round-Up Association, Happy Canyon, Umatilla County, Intermountain Education Service District and the Port of Umatilla.
“The FARM II Project is testament to the dedicated partnerships between organizations in Pendleton,” Kaley Cope, BMCC director of Marketing and Communications, said in a press release Wednesday, Sept. 14. “The progression of the project has not been linear; awarding the contract is one step closer to seeing FARM II come to fruition. We look forward to increasing our service to the region with this multi-use facility and appreciate the perseverance of project partners through multiple challenges.”
The FARM II space will provide educational opportunities in the form of workforce training, agricultural education and various community events.
Construction on FARM II will begin in 2023, with Bouten Construction beginning site preparation in the spring of 2023, and construction beginning after the 2023 Round-Up.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
