PENDLETON — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s ceded territory stretches to nearly every corner of Blue Mountain Community College’s service area. Soon, the artwork featured in all of BMCC’s five campuses will reflect that fact.
BMCC recently used more than $60,000 in state grants to purchase, frame and install artwork made by American Indian artists from Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, a Umatilla Indian Reservation print studio and gallery.
Annie Smith, BMCC’s Native American liaison and success coach, said the art purchase represented a boost to the college’s American Indian students.
“They’ll be able to see themselves in this area,” she said.
Crow’s Shadow Marketing Director Nika Blasser said the seeds of the idea grew out of a 2019 exhibit at BMCC’s Betty Feves Art Gallery. The gallery reached out to Crow’s Shadow after a planned exhibit fell through and the resulting collaboration led to “This Good Land,” an exhibit that spotlighted American Indian artwork from the nonprofit’s collection.
Lori Sams, the Feves Art Gallery director, said she solicited feedback from students on the exhibit and she received a strong response, especially from the college’s American Indian students.
BMCC Grants Manager Bonnie Day said more than 3% of BMCC’s students identify as American Indian or Native American. That means BMCC has the largest proportion of indigenous students of any community college in the state.
With those facts in mind, Day and a group of BMCC staff began applying for grants to make the college’s visual presentation start reflecting some of the students it serves, a process that took more than a year to complete.
The larger of the two grants — a $59,360 grant from the Oregon Department of Education — provided the lion’s share of money to the college to purchase prints from Crow’s Shadow.
But the grant expanded past artwork, including money for a free Umatilla language class for 25 students, educational materials and a “day of learning” for the BMCC Board of Education on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Blue Mountain is hustling to use the grant funds, having already selected the art, paid for its framing and chosen specific locations for each piece of art.
Annie Smith, the college’s Native American liaison and success coach, said staff were very intentional with where they placed each print.
For instance, the college is placing an untitled print from James Lavadour and Lillian Pitt at the Hermiston campus because it’s evocative of the Hermiston area’s natural landscape, which was known traditionally as K’ulk’ulíipa, or “at the bowls,” because of the area’s bedrock formations and butte. For the college’s veterans center, Smith and and the college chose George Flett’s “Prairie Chicken Dancer Flashing His Power Through His Mirror” because Flett himself was a veteran and the print depicts an indigenous warrior.
“I liked to select pieces that were meaningful to that place,” Smith said.
Blasser said Crow’s Shadow artist-in-residency program attracts American Indian artists from all across the country, but the work they produce during their residency is often locally inspired because of their surroundings on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
At the same time Blue Mountain is changing out its decor across its facilities, it’s also targeting a much smaller space.
Until recently, BMCC’s Native American Club operated without a space of its own, often gathering in Smith’s office as an unofficial hub. The library recently converted a room it used for storage into an official meeting space for the club, meaning the room needed new decorations.
The college is using a smaller grant — $3,863 from the Oregon Arts Commission — to provide Crow’s Shadow art for the repurposed room. The artwork bought for the club is more local, featuring young CTUIR artists who made the prints through Nixyaawii Community School’s printmaking program. While Crow’s Shadow took a cut of the money spent on the professional artwork, 100% of the proceeds from the student artwork went to the artists.
Megan Van Pelt, the Associated Student Body president and a member of the Native American Club, was involved throughout the process of selecting and placing the artwork.
Van Pelt said she found it “appalling” that many students, even those who attend the Pendleton campus, know little about the CTUIR and hopes the art will increase awareness about the tribes.
It’s a bittersweet moment for Van Pelt. Although she played an integral role in securing a space for the Native American Club and the artwork project, these projects are being completed as she’s set to transfer to the University of Oregon after obtaining her associate’s degree from Blue Mountain.
Van Pelt said she’ll help finish the projects over the summer before moving to Eugene in the fall.
