PENDLETON — Umatilla County has awarded Blue Mountain Community College with a $750,000 workforce grant that will allow the college to provide English and Spanish language education for workers in Eastern Oregon.

“The grant provides for a four year program targeting Milton-Freewater and Hermiston,” BMCC President Mark Browning said. “We’re focusing on primarily Spanish speaking populations to help them work on English speaking skills and also their work skills. Things like how to navigate a job application, or negotiate, if you’re not a native English speaker it can be a challenge and we want to create an easier pathway for job progression in the region.”

