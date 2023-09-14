PENDLETON — Umatilla County has awarded Blue Mountain Community College with a $750,000 workforce grant that will allow the college to provide English and Spanish language education for workers in Eastern Oregon.
“The grant provides for a four year program targeting Milton-Freewater and Hermiston,” BMCC President Mark Browning said. “We’re focusing on primarily Spanish speaking populations to help them work on English speaking skills and also their work skills. Things like how to navigate a job application, or negotiate, if you’re not a native English speaker it can be a challenge and we want to create an easier pathway for job progression in the region.”
BMCC’s goal is to provide skills and knowledge, Browning said, but language often is one of the biggest barriers between the college and the community. This program, part of BMCC’s community education programs, seeks to reduce that barrier.
“On the other side, what I think we’re most excited about is coming at it from the English to Spanish side,” Browning said. “If I’m a supervisor, and the bulk of the people that I’m supervising are primarily Spanish speakers, I already have a gap. If I can improve my Spanish, I can become a more effective manager.”
Approaching the language barrier from both sides, Browning said, allows the program to find a comfortable middle ground between the languages that could improve working conditions across the region.
Browning said getting the program online was a top priority and with the grant money the college will be able to begin classes as soon as it can get synced with the regular college calendar.
“In essence this will be community education,” Browning said. “These aren’t certificate or for-credit courses, which makes it easier for us to stand up and get operating quickly.”
The college is calculating how much the program will cost for students, Browning said, but keeping costs as ninimal as possible is a priority. Part of that, he said, could be partnering with local businesses to help get students into the program.
“This project is really one of the highlights of my first couple years at BMCC,” Browning said. “I appreciate the efforts of the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, and I’m really excited to see what this does for the evolution of our region.”
