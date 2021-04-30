PENDLETON — By a 5-2 vote, the Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education approved reducing the college’s staff by 14 positions, including seven layoffs, at a special board meeting on Friday, April 30.
The move represented a slight improvement from a previous projection that anticipated 11 layoffs as a part of 16 staff reductions, but BMCC administrators maintained that the cuts needed to happen so that the college could stabilize itself as it attempts to recover from a sustained period of declining enrollment exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BMCC will lay off five supervisory employees that covered areas like grants, student success, admissions and marketing. The college is also laying off a business instructor and a web content specialist.
“This is a really hard list,” interim President Connie Green said. “These are real people with real lives that made an impact on students.”
While only one faculty member is being laid off, the college is leaving six teaching positions vacant in subjects like math, Spanish and biology in addition to one administrative position.
After about a half-hour of discussion, the board voted to approve the staffing cuts. Board members Kim Puzey and Heidi Van Kirk voted against the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.