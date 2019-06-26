SALEM — Blue Mountain Community College looks to receive millions in state money to complete its regional training center project.
Republican Rep. Greg Smith of Heppner announced three bills from the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Capital Construction are heading this week to floor votes in the Oregon Legislature to fund more than $20 million in projects in Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties. Umatilla County is on the receiving end of the lion’s share of the allocations, with $6.5 million alone to BMCC for FARM II, the regional training center for animal science programs and more.
BMCC public relations vice president Casey White-Zollman said the college is “cautiously optimistic” lawmakers would vote for the expenditure.
The 2017 Legislature approved $5 million for the project. White-Zollman said the college sought reauthorization of the funds, and the capital construction subcommittee bumped it to $6.5 million. That funding requires a dollar-for-dollar match, she said, and that is coming in $6.5 million from Oregon Lottery funds, covering the full $13 million.
FARM II would help the college enhance its existing animal science programs, White-Zollman said, and establish new ones, such as a veterinarian technician program.
Umatilla County, the city of Pendleton and the Port of Umatilla are partners with the college on the project and contributed $150,000 each. The Pendleton Round-Up Association is providing the college with land, and the InterMountain Education Service District is another partner.
The facility includes an indoor arena for the college’s rodeo team. White-Zollman said that space could serve to hold competitions and other events. The college also is in talks to provide possible training space for the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range.
“We’re trying to firm all that up,” she said, and stressed the focus would remain on education.
Smith also reported the subcommittee approved $7 million for a surface water-pumping project to benefit agriculture in Umatilla County and $1.6 million to renovate the county jail in Pendleton to accommodate inmates suffering from mental health or addiction crisis. Smith sits on the subcommittee and called the jail expansion his top priority this session.
He also reported the subcommittee voted for $2.6 million to renovate the runway at the Condon Airpot in Gilliam County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.