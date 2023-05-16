Members of the Blue Mountain Community College Faculty Association gather in the college boardroom to attend a BMCC Board of Education meeting May 3, 2023, via Zoom to voice their concerns over a recent decision to retrench 17 staff members working in the Oregon Department of Corrections education programs. Two association members are running write-in campaigns for open seats on the college's board of education.
PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Faculty Association has declared its support for two write-in candidates for the college's board education for zones 5 and 7 in the Tuesday, May, 16, special district elections.
The decision to support Dulcie Hays, Zone 5, and Scott Wallace, Zone 7, comes after no candidates filed to run for the position, BMCC Faculty Association President Sascha McKeon said. The lack of candidates presented the association with a unique opportunity.
“It’s ironic because both Dulcie Hays and Scott Wallace have been retrenched by BMCC,” McKeon said. “It’s challenging to find candidates with the way the zones are laid out, and requirements to have not worked for the college for a certain amount of time before running. Both of these candidates came from our own ranks as faculty members, they've been here, they’ve raised kids here, and they would still be working for BMCC if that was an option.”
She said the two open positions provide an opportunity to obtain much-needed balance on the board.
“Generally speaking, when a board member decides to retire or resign from their position or the term ends, the BMCC administration has had the foresight to select a replacement and put them on the ballot beforehand to preserve their continuity and board values,” McKeon said. “The ballot being empty is a chance for us to rewrite history in a sense, and not pick someone cherry-picked by administration.”
This 2023 election has been a different story, McKeon continued, as administrators knew Jane Hill and Don Rice intended to retire but failed to find candidates to fill their positions.
“I see it as kind of a hail Mary, in that these are candidates that could unite administration and faculty and get us on the same page again,” McKeon said. “They would be familiar with the contractors, be familiar with the student body, the programs and the relationships we have with our community. They would be fighting to preserve that.”
Providing diverse perspectives on the board is crucial to not only the college's longevity, McKeon said, but to its adaptability as an institution facing increasingly difficult economic circumstances.
“With the way inflation is rising and the struggle for people to attend college, we have to preserve our community college,” she said. “If we don’t, everyone suffers. The whole quality of opportunity diminishes, especially for people growing up in rural places. How do you get out? How do you realize your dreams? How do you tell someone they can make it and have it actually be believable?”
Hays said she supports the idea that increased diversity on the board of education would benefit the school, but she said she felt strongly that her goal would be to increase BMCC's accountability.
"We need increased accountability at the school around decisions made by the administration," Hays said. "There should be a place for people to see what school administration is talking about, because we have to hold these leaders accountable to the details."
"I know my career at BMCC is gone," she said, "But now I know I can serve the taxpayers who need accountability and who need a school to represent the community needs not just their own personal agendas."
Polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
