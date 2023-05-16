BMCC Retrenchment

Members of the Blue Mountain Community College Faculty Association gather in the college boardroom to attend a BMCC Board of Education meeting May 3, 2023, via Zoom to voice their concerns over a recent decision to retrench 17 staff members working in the Oregon Department of Corrections education programs. Two association members are running write-in campaigns for open seats on the college's board of education.

PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Faculty Association has declared its support for two write-in candidates for the college's board education for zones 5 and 7 in the Tuesday, May, 16, special district elections.

The decision to support Dulcie Hays, Zone 5, and Scott Wallace, Zone 7, comes after no candidates filed to run for the position, BMCC Faculty Association President Sascha McKeon said. The lack of candidates presented the association with a unique opportunity.

