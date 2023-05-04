BMCC Retrenchment

Members of the Blue Mountain Community College Faculty Association gather in the college boardroom to attend a BMCC Board of Education meeting Wednesday, May 3, 2023, via Zoom to voice their concerns over a recent decision to retrench 17 staff members working in the Oregon Department of Corrections education programs.

 Dakota Castets-Didier/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Members of Blue Mountain Community College's Faculty Association are challenging the BMCC Board of Education's recent decision to retrench 17 members of BMCC's staff working in the Oregon Department of Corrections education programs.

Faculty association members and others gathered Wednesday, May 3, at the college's boardroom to voice their concerns via Zoom to the board during its meeting in Baker City. Members of the faculty association held up signs for the camera while wearing blue and yellow T-shirts displaying "Save BMCC" cross the front.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.