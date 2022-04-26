PENDLETON — Faculty of Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton, took a unified stance Monday, April 25, against the budget proposal calling for numerous layoffs and program cuts at the college.
The budget committee, though, held off on making any decision after meeting for the better part of three hours.
BMCC instructors gathered at the Pendleton campus before the committee discussed the college administration’s proposal to eliminate 10 full-time teaching positions, several part-time positions in multiple disciplines and eliminating criminal justice, college prep and industrial systems technology programs. They had prepared statements to deliver to the committee, the rest of the college board and the administration. The East Oregonian obtained several of the statements.
Just getting into the board room took some effort. The college was not going to let instructors into the meeting. Browning in the hallway outside the room agreed faculty could go on one at a time to address the board. Math instructor Bob Hillenbrand went first.
He told the committee and Browning that a similar scenario played out in 2002-03, when Travis Kirkland was president of the college.
“Just like then, we’re hearing now claims of the imminent demise of the college,” Hillenbrand said, “a false pretext for radical action from someone who just arrived primed with an anti-faculty agenda.”
But 20 years later, Blue Mountain continues operating. He warned this fight will end up in arbitration and the outcome will be the same at it was then. The college spent nearly $500,000 dollars fighting legal challenges during Kirkland’s tenure, Hillenbrand said, and lost all of them.
“Don’t waste precious college funds on lawyers,” he urged.
Hillenbrand also said Browning was deceptive in his use of figures and obscured facts, such as the 39 classified and administration positions the college cut in recent years. Those were “paper people that existed only on the pages of the budget,” he said, and had no effect on the actual ending fund balance nor on students served.
“Most of the real cuts were classified,” he continued. “I know of 14. By grouping classified together with administration he obscures the fact that only a small number of FT administrators were actually relieved of their positions. I know of only two.”
Science instructor Sascha McKeon provided the board with a “broad compilation of the beginning year revenues and top five expenditures for the last five years.” She said there has been a drastic reduction in faculty and questioned why faculty should “shoulder the burden of low enrollment?”
She told the committee the projected revenue for next year is down 6%, yet the administration is seeking to cut 33% of the faculty.
“That does not track, when revenue is projected to be up next year by $300,000,” McKeon said.
Gary Parker, Blue Mountain math and computer science coach, told the board, “Many of the programs scheduled to be cut have low overhead and generate excess revenue,” including math, English and adult basic education. And if Blue Mountain doesn't have what students want, they will not come here.
A number of other faculty also spoke, and the board did not respond. For the public tuning in via the streaming platform Zoom, this portion of the meeting was difficult to follow. The audio was poor in quality and there was no video. After instructors made their presentations, the college restarted the Zoom meeting, which then had video showing the board room and rest of meeting.
For the next two hours the budget committee, rest of the college board, Browning and several administrators discussed the budget proposal and kicked its tires, including its $17.2 million general fund.
During the course of the discussion, the board asked about roughly $627,000 in money from Amazon the college was to receive from Morrow County. The board of commissioners there, however, decided to not send the money to Blue Mountain. Board member Chris Brown, who represents Morrow County, asked the administration to explain what happened.
Browning said Morrow County commissioners on a 2-1 vote pulled the plug on providing the funds to the college because they wanted to keep the money in Morrow County.
“I think there was some politics in play with some of this,” he said, “and the information in the wind didn’t help.”
Browning didn’t specify what “information,” but the East Oregonian in recent weeks reported the college was closing the industrial systems technology program, which is in Morrow County. The college president said he wasn’t giving up on receiving the funds, but he wasn’t not counting on it, either.
Board member Kent Madison said it comes down to the college have too many tools — teachers — in its tool box for the work of has to do. He said it’s important the college remain flexible in its educational mission.
Browning near the end of meeting said it was his impression the board needed more time to digest all the information they received, and the board agreed, deciding to meet again May 10.
Before that, the college board of education meets May 2 to take action on notifying faculty on May 3 about layoffs.
If the budget committee still needs more time after that, it can meet again May 12 to vote on the budget.
