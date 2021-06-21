PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education finalized a series of budget cuts at a Wednesday, June 16, meeting, affirming an anticipated round of layoffs. But the college’s faculty union continues pushing to restore some of the positions.
Board Chair Jane Hill called the meeting a “momentous occasion” because it was the first time the majority of the board was able to meet in person for more than a year following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of their first orders of business was passing a $44.2 million budget that codified a nearly 3% cut to the general fund, including seven layoffs.
More than 50 people were watching the meeting online, some of them sporting pro-faculty messages as their profile picture, but no one in the audience spoke for or against the new budget.
But Pete Hernberg, a math instructor and the president of the Blue Mountain Faculty Association, reminded the board that further action still was possible.
He recounted how when faculty organized a letter-writing campaign to save some of the affected jobs, the board directed them to expand their campaign to include the state government and Legislature to secure more funding for community colleges.
Hernberg told the board that staff followed through and the latest word from Salem was that lawmakers were preparing to raise the state’s community college fund from $640 million to $702 million. Should legislators approve that budget and Blue Mountain gets millions of more dollars in state funding than it anticipated, Hernberg said he expected the board to restore the business instructor position and several other part-time faculty positions.
After the meeting, BMCC interim President Connie Green said she understood the union’s position, but she would want to see the college hit another threshold before committing to restoring the laid-off positions.
Stymied by years of enrollment decline exacerbated by the pandemic, the budget anticipates a 1% drop of enrollment even as Blue Mountain begins offering in-person classes again. Green said she would want to make sure the enrollment doesn’t drop below the projection before making staffing decisions.
“All of us need to be recruiters,” she said.
Blue Mountain did get $2.8 million for resources and $3.7 million via federal COVID-19 recovery stimulus, but Green said the college decided to house that money outside the general fund because college administrators didn’t want to skew budget data for 2021-22. BMCC plans to use the stimulus to hire temporary workers to work on initiatives like its new unmanned aerial systems program and outreach to lapsed students.
