BMCC gets $13 million for FARM II

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College got an early sign that it was going to get what it wanted — a new, multi-use facility that will include an indoor rodeo arena and classroom space for classes in veterinary science, unmanned aerial systems, and other agricultural education.
They then had to wait almost the entire 159-day session to confirm they were getting it.
The college announced Tuesday that the project, which was once known as the Blue Mountain Regional Training Center and is now back to operating under its FARM II working title, had received $13 million from the Oregon Legislature just before it closed shop for the year on June 30.
In a press release, BMCC President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier celebrated the state’s decision and credited Northeast Oregon’s legislative delegation.
“We are very grateful to the Legislature for its support of this unique community project,” he said. “Governor (Kate) Brown showed her support by including the project in her proposed budget, and then Sen. Bill Hansell and Rep. Greg Smith — who both sit on the Ways and Means Committee on Capital Construction — as well as Rep. Greg Barreto, helped us keep the project in front of their colleagues in the Capital in a positive way that garnered bipartisan support. We look forward to serving the region even further with this facility.”
In an interview, Hansell said getting the governor to include the project in her budget proposal was important and pointed to local efforts to get Brown’s endorsement as the reason.
BMCC, the city of Pendleton, Umatilla County, and other local private and public entities met before the session started to plot out which projects they wanted to lobby for in the Legislature.
FARM II and a Umatilla County Jail renovation rose to the top of the legislative list and both were eventually funded.
Although FARM II had bipartisan support, it still overcame some late obstacles.
Casey White-Zollman, the BMCC vice president of public relations, said the college was concerned that an Oregon Senate walkout would lead to the Legislature concluding business without appropriating the Article XI-G bonds and lottery funds needed to financially back the project.
Republican senators held a nine-day walkout toward the end of the session to block a cap-and-trade bill, only returning the day before the session was set to end after receiving assurances that the bill was dead.
If BMCC didn’t get the funding, it would have to mount a fundraising effort to help fund the project, White-Zollman said.
Hansell, who participated in the walkout, said he was concerned about FARM II’s fate as well, and he was glad that senate business resumed before the session ended.
“I think Shakespeare said, ‘All’s well that ends well,'” he said.
FARM II will be located west of the Round-Up grounds on land owned by the Round-Up Association.
The city and Round-Up had been buying land west of Southwest 18th Street for years, and in 2018, the Round-Up acquired 11 of those properties from the city when it looked like FARM II was coming closer to fruition.
White-Zollman said BMCC will begin soliciting bids for an architect over the winter and the design and planning process will help determine the construction timeline.
