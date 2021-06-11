PENDLETON — Iosefa Taula, 40, was smiling ear to ear as he rode atop his family’s decorated SUV Thursday, June 10, through the graduation parade at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton.
Taula, a first-generation college graduate, spent the last two years working toward his associate of arts degree and plans to attend Oregon State University in the fall to pursue a degree in wildlife studies.
“It took me a while to get here,” he said after accepting his diploma. “It was a lot more complex than I thought it was going to be, between working, and family and school.”
Taula said he works for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Fish and Wildlife Department and wanted to pursue a degree to help further his career there. Career goals, paired with support from his wife, who received a degree last year from the Blue Mountain, motivated Taula to pursue a college education.
“If I can do it, so can you,” he said. “I was one of the kids that got straight Fs in junior high school.”
Taula said he found success at Blue Mountain.
“I got straight As one of my terms, which was something I’d never accomplished before,” he said.
Tuala said he hopes his children will look toward their parents’ accomplishments and want to pursue higher education as well, and he was glad to have several of them in the car to celebrate his graduation.
Also looking to pursue further education was Keyla Roman, of Hermiston. Roman graduated with an associate of applied science degree in early childhood education and several career pathway certificates in education.
“I’m happy I’m done,” she said. “But I’ve got another two years ahead of me.”
Roman plans to continue her studies at Southern Oregon University in the fall and hopes to be able to apply the knowledge she has gained in her work with the Boardman Head Start.
The Blue Mountain Community College Class of 2021 included 274 graduates from the age of 17 to 59. Of those graduates, 138 students graduated with honors or high honors, and 13 were veterans, according to the college.
Among those graduating with honors was Terri Johnson, who led off the parade of graduates cheering from the back of a white pickup decorated with balloons. Johnson, who completed her associate’s of applied science degree in business administration, works for the college and said she was proud to have received her degree 35 years after graduating high school.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “It took me a long time to get here.”
Johnson, who is a service specialist at Blue Mountain, said the staff and students were incredibly supportive of her and helped keep her motivated.
“It was a lot of hard work and tears,” she said, “but I persevered and made it.”
Johnson said she plans to use her degree and experiences as a student at BMCC to help other students through their college experience.
“Just don’t quit — if you have to take one class at a time do it — never quit,” she said. “It will pay off in the end and I’m a testament to that.”
