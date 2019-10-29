PENDLETON — Ken Daniel has been named as the new Blue Mountain Community College Foundation executive director, the school announced on Monday.
Daniel replaces Margaret Gianotti, who will retire Dec. 2 after 12 years in the role. The BMCC Foundation invests and fundraises to support BMCC student scholarships and programs.
“I am extremely excited about this new opportunity to build upon the strong foundation that has been laid before me,” Daniel said of his new role at BMCC. “There is so much great potential to grow the philanthropic work for the college and community. I feel very fortunate and humble to be able to work with such a great team of community volunteers and professionals.”
Daniel’s employment history is nearly all in foundation, major gifts and fundraising work. He comes to BMCC from the Family Health & Wellness Foundation in Kennewick, Washington, where he served as executive director. The foundation was formerly was a part of Trios Health. There, he planned and implemented private and community fundraising, special events, planned and annual giving and major gifts, in addition to directing all donor management. In 2½ years, Daniel grew the foundation’s investment funds by 40%. Prior to that role, Daniel served as the development director of the Spokane Guild School Foundation, where he grew investment funds by 42%, and also worked for 11 years for the Boy Scouts of America as a finance director, director of support services and program director.
Daniel will begin his new role at BMCC on Friday to allow for several weeks of transition time with Gianotti.
