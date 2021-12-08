PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College filled a key part of its organizational chart a few weeks after reshuffling it.
The college announced Friday, Dec. 3, that it had hired Pat Sisneros to serve as its next chief operating officer. In his new role, Sisneros will be one of only a handful of employees who report directly to President Mark Browning and oversee some of BMCC’s less front-facing departments, such as finance, technology and facilities.
Sisneros comes to Eastern Oregon from Everett Community College in the Seattle metro area, where he’s served as vice president of college services since 2009. Prior to that, he spent 14 years as a business owner and teacher.
In a press release, Blue Mountain touted Sisneros, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, and his efforts at “finding innovative efficiencies, fostering partnerships with local and regional businesses (and) indigenous tribes.”
“Pat’s background is just what we need here at BMCC,” Browning said of Sisneros, who starts Jan. 3. “He has owned and operated a private sector business, he has significant experience both from the instructional side and business operations side that will be key to helping to position us to be successful as we move forward with the New Blue”.
Sisneros will serve as BMCC’s second chief operating officer after the position was created over the summer.
Reorganizing the reorganization
As BMCC eliminated 16 positions, including several layoffs, the college also rearranged its administrative structure under the direction of interim President Connie Green. The college scrapped its coterie of vice presidents and created two top administrative positions under the president: executive vice president and chief operating officer. David Shellberg was named BMCC’s first COO, but he departed shortly after transitioning into the role.
John Fields became executive vice president, a position focused on academics and student services, and was given oversight over several new dean positions. But less than a year into the reorganization, BMCC already is making changes to it.
“Over the course of these first three months, it is apparent that some areas of our operation were not getting the emphasis/oversight that is now our standard,” Browning wrote in his December board report. “As a result, EVP Fields and I have made some adjustments to the organizational alignment.”
Wade Muller, the dean of student engagement, retention and strategic planning, is moving to become the chief human resources officer, which was vacant. Blue Mountain is advertising the dean position Muller is vacating with the shortened title of dean of student success. The deans of regional education and strategic partnerships and student learning and success also are having their titles shortened to dean of workforce and dean of student learning, respectively. Both employees who fill those roles are retaining their jobs.
While admitting that dean and human resources officer are different positions, Browning said in an interview that Muller’s skills in compliance made him a good candidate for a position of need.
And the change in dean titles isn’t meant to be superficial. Browning said responsibilities are being realigned so there’s less overlap between them. Although the original reorganization was made to make services more student-centered, Browning said having supervisors with overlapping responsibilities meant some departments and services didn’t have proper advocacy in the administration.
Browning said the expectation is the administrative revamp will lead to a better quality of service to students and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.