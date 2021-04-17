PENDLETON — When a new president takes over Blue Mountain Community College later this year, they will inherit a very different institution than the one that belonged to their predecessor.
At a Wednesday, April 16, workshop, interim BMCC President Connie Green updated a Zoom audience that neared 50 people about the 2021-22 budget. The new fiscal year would not only bring more layoffs, but a complete overhaul of the college’s administrative structure.
In an interview, Green said she identified issues with the college’s budget and hierarchy the last time she was in charge of BMCC in an interim capacity, between the tenures of Cam Preus and Dennis Bailey-Fougnier in 2019.
But at the time, Green said, the BMCC Board of Education wanted her to keep everything in place so that the next president could make the necessary decisions. The board went on to hire Bailey-Fougnier, who recommended eliminating 23 positions, including 11 layoffs.
When she returned in March following Bailey-Fougnier’s abrupt resignation, Green knew more budget cuts would be needed to make up for a $1.9 million shortfall, and this time, the board empowered her to work with staff to make more structural changes.
As a part of the planned changes, BMCC will cut 16 positions, including 11 layoffs. Among the layoffs, BMCC is looking at laying off seven people in supervisory roles, three faculty members and one assistant.
One of the trends that necessitated the layoffs was the college’s declining enrollment, Green said.
According to the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, BMCC saw its enrollment nearly halved from 2012 to 2019, shrinking from 4,142 students to 2,185. In 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment fell to 1,561.
But Green isn’t just overseeing another round of layoffs, but a complete restructuring of the college’s administration.
Instead of a team of five vice presidents who report directly to the president, Green is recommending reducing the number of administrators directly under the president to two — an executive vice president and a chief operating officer.
Under the new organizational chart, Vice President of Instruction John Fields would become executive vice president, overseeing all departments related to student services and instruction. David Shellberg, the vice president of administrative services, would transition to chief operating officer, managing less front-facing departments like finance, human resources, technology and facilities.
There are also changes further down the supervisory tree, with all deans being asked to reapply for their jobs because their roles are changing and BMCC is outsourcing its grant, marketing and disability services to the InterMountain Education Service District.
Green maintained that the layoffs and restructuring had nothing to do with individual employee performance and was instead a part of a process of “right sizing” BMCC for future growth.
But not everyone on the faculty agrees with the college’s decisions.
Sheri Jordan, an English instructor, said she was one of the faculty members who was informed that she was slated to be laid off over the summer.
Working her fourth year at BMCC and nearing tenure, Jordan said she felt more a sense of sorrow than bitterness.
“It feels like a cheap shot from the college,” she said.
Jordan remembers her endeavor to assign free online resources instead of textbooks to save students money and her efforts during the pandemic to keep students engaged as classes moved online, trying to put students first.
Ki Russell, the co-chair of the writing department, said Jordan’s impending layoff would also be a blow to the whole department. Jordan teaches the college’s remedial writing courses, critical classes for students trying to get a GED or play catch-up as they work on their associate’s degree. Without Jordan, Russell said she doesn’t know how she’ll offer those courses, much less continue to offer other popular courses like literature and philosophy.
“This will hurt our most vulnerable and marginalized students,” she said.
Pete Hernberg, a math instructor and the president of the college’s faculty union, is in the midst of negotiating the layoffs with BMCC’s administration.
Hernberg said BMCC has less of a budget problem and more of an enrollment problem. He added that the college could use the money it received over multiple rounds of federal stimulus to keep BMCC whole over the next few years, using the extra time to work on its recruiting and retention efforts.
Under the plan Green and the staff put together, BMCC would direct stimulus funds to create temporary jobs that worked on outreach to lapsed college students and high school students and the creation of an unmanned aerial systems certification program. Laid off staff would get first pass at filling these jobs.
The BMCC board was set to meet on Friday, April 16, to approve the administrative restructuring. Following that, the board is scheduled to meet next on May 5, where some staff and students are planning to speak in favor of faculty.
