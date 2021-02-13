PENDLETON — Nearing his two-year anniversary as president, Dennis Bailey-Fougnier resigned from the top job at Blue Mountain Community College on Thursday, Feb. 11.
The BMCC Board of Education formally accepted his resignation at a special meeting, where they also named John Fields, the college’s vice president of instruction, as the school’s acting president.
In a Friday, Feb. 12, press release, the college stated that Bailey-Fougnier was diagnosed with cancer late last year, and although he initially decided to work through his treatment, he was now turning his attention toward his health.
“BMCC is a fantastic institution with a strong future ahead. I regret that I will not be able to be a part of that future but I have decided I need to focus on my health,” Bailey-Fougnier said in a statement. “I am grateful to everyone who contributes to the success of BMCC.”
Bailey-Fougnier did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Jane Hill, the chair of the BMCC board, reiterated that Bailey-Fougnier resigned for health reasons but declined to comment on his performance, adding she couldn’t discuss the president or any other employee’s performance because they were personnel issues.
Hill said Bailey-Fougnier is still finalizing his resignation agreement with the school.
BMCC will now search for a new president for the second time in three years.
The college last embarked on a presidential search in 2018, when former President Cam Preus departed BMCC to take a job as the executive director of the Oregon Community College Association.
After conducting a national search, the college hired Bailey-Fougnier in 2019, the veteran administrator emerging from a group of 44 applicants and four finalists.
Despite his experience, Bailey-Fougnier didn’t come to BMCC with a spotless record. Before moving to Eastern Oregon, Bailey-Fougnier had resigned from his last job as the chief executive of Western Colorado Community College. According to The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction, Colorado, Bailey-Fougnier left 17 months into his tenure over disagreements with the president of Western Colorado’s parent university.
The newspaper reported that there had been friction between the two men over the college’s enrollment numbers. But Bailey-Foungier offered another explanation during the final round of interviews for the BMCC position. He said he resigned from the job after the president ordered him to fire two employees who had challenged the president at an open forum.
Bailey-Fougnier faced numerous challenges during his short tenure at BMCC, especially within the last 12 months. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the college to shut down its campuses, moving most of its classes online. The resulting decline in enrollment and shortfalls in the state budget led to staff layoffs and the postponement of the FARM II project.
When the Oregon Department of Corrections announced it intended to bring its inmate education programs in-house, Bailey-Fougnier helped negotiate a new contract to save BMCC’s adult education programs at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution and Two Rivers Correctional Institution, although the resulting deal will still lead to some layoffs.
Although BMCC will be without a permanent president while the college is dealing with a number of ongoing issues, Hill said she’s confident in the school’s executive team to create stability and lead the college over the next several months.
“The college is resilient,” she said.
BMCC will turn to Fields as the acting president until it can hire an interim president to fill the job. Fields was hired in 2018 from Florida State College at Jacksonville, where he was a professor and dean.
Hill said the board’s next task is to map out the process for hiring a permanent replacement for Bailey-Fougnier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.